Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for playing the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the comedy series Modern Family. Now the actress is setting the internet on fire with a throwback picture.

Advertisement

The actress took a trip down memory lane and shared an iconic modelling picture of herself on Instagram. The picture featured her posing seductively in front of a swimming pool in a gorgeous metallic gold bikini.

Sharing the picture, Sofia Vergara wrote, “#tbt Miami the 90’s.” It was a simple caption but was a hit with her friends and fans alike. Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after Sofia shared the picture, America’s Got Talent colleague Howie Mandel was the first one to react to the picture. He wrote, “Haven’t changed.” It seems many of her fans agreed with his opinion. A user left a comment, “You…pretty much look EXACTLY the same – just upgraded your makeup to current trend! Sassy, sexy, smart, & sensational at making us all laugh! Thx 4 sharing with us, you beautiful icon.” While another user remarked, “90s? This was like a month ago.”

Other stars like Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum also reacted to Sofia Vergara’s picture.

Sofia on Thursday shared a brief clip of Heidi’s music video for her first-ever single, Chai Tea With Heidi, on her Instagram stories. The video also featured rapper Snoop Dogg.

Sharing the video, she wrote alongside, “Divinaaaaa!!” In the video, Heidi and the rapper were seen dancing in front of a classic car, with clips of the supermodel dancing on a beach showing throughout.

Must Read: Britney Spears Calls Out Her Sister Jamie Lynn, Saying “My Family Loves To Pull Me Down & Hurt Me Always So I Am Disgusted”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube