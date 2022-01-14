Influential American rapper and fashion icon Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division early on Thursday morning (US Pacific Time), ‘Variety’ has confirmed. He was not arrested; a rep for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, quoted by ‘Variety’, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club.

Advertisement

Online newspaper TMZ first reported this news about Kanye West, citing police sources as saying that the incident is being investigated as misdemeanour battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.

TMZ also posted a secretly filmed video of Kanye West, which it says was “shot some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” in which a clearly aggravated West is heard yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? … Cuz that’s what happened right f…ing now.”

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Emotional Andrew Garfield ‘MJ Scene’ Was The One That Sold Him: “That Was Really Beautiful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube