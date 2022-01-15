John Cena returns as the Peacemaker in the latest HBO Max series, he first played the character in The Suicide Squad reboot which was released last year. For years the actor and former wrestler have tried his hands-on action films and in the latest interview, Cena reveals getting multiple rejections from Marvel before he landed a role in the DCEU show.

Advertisement

The James Gunn series has been receiving rave reviews since it was released yesterday and it’s a spin-off from the 2021 film. The series explores the origins of John’s titular character who believes in achieving peace at any cost.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Josh Horowitz on The Happy Sad Confused podcast, John Cena revealed getting rejections from Marvel as well as DC in the past. The Peacemaker star said, “I can’t tell you how many superhero roles I’ve been rejected for. ‘Shazam’ is certainly one. There was a brief try at the ‘Deadpool’ universe, rejection… ‘Shazam’ was Dikembe Mutumbo. There was a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I kept trying.”

John Cena further revealed that he was rejected by Marvel for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, which is currently played by Josh Brolin, who also played the character of mad titan Thanos in multiple MCU films.

Further, John claimed he was mostly saddened by the rejection of Shazam as he thought the character and the script were really interesting, he told, “I think like a child, so Shazam was super interesting to me…And when I read the script, a lot of times, like… this is the thing, I don’t chase ‘I want to do this,’ I always have to read it.”

Meanwhile, John Cena is super pumped up about starring in James Gunn’s DCEU show Peacemaker. As of now, the first three episodes of the series are streaming now on HBO Max.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Emotional Andrew Garfield ‘MJ Scene’ Was The One That Sold Him: “That Was Really Beautiful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube