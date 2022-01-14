John Cena is among the rare needle movers in the pro-wrestling business. No matter how WWE performs throughout the year, whenever Cena marks his return, a big bunch of loyal fans tune back into watching pro-wrestling, thus giving a major boost to Vince McMahon’s brand.

Cena‘s epic return at Money In The Bank 2021 proved why he’s one the most reliable players of WWE. Shutting down all the critics, he put on a good match with Roman Reigns at Summerslam. Even though he lost the title match, fans got it in their mind that the champ still has enough fuel left in his tank.

As Vince McMahon loves surprising fans by bringing his ace player John Cena back time and again, there have been speculations that the 16-time world champion might be a part of Wrestlemania 38. Well, we really don’t know with whom we will witness Cena‘s next feud, one thing is for sure is that it would be great fun watching him wrestle at Wrestlemania. So, will it really happen? Below is all you need to know.

While speaking on The Ellen Show recently, John Cena decided to address the rumours of him being part of Wrestlemania 38. The wrestler-actor didn’t rule out the possibility as he clearly stated that a lot of things depend on his schedule.

John Cena said, “So, WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it this year and that’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunity coming up which I would love to take and if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania but I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it.”

