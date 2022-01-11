We saw how last-minute changes took place at Day 1 when Brock Lesnar was introduced as an opponent into a WWE championship match in an already fatal 4-way match. Unfortunately, for Seth Rollins, the decision didn’t sound a good one.

For the unversed, Roman Reigns was taken out of Day 1 as he was tested positive for Covid. As he was pulled out of the event, an earlier scheduled match between him and Brock for the universal championship too was taken out of the picture. To keep Brock a part of Day 1, he was introduced to a WWE championship match. Interestingly, he even came out as a winner.

While fans are loving Brock Lesnar’s title win as speculated feud between him and Bobby Lashley is on, it is Seth Rollins who had to miss out on his major reign. A few days back, we informed you, how it was Seth who was supposed to win a fatal 4-way match and become a new WWE champion.

Post his title win, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins was originally planned to defend the title at Wrestlemania 38. It is learned that Big E, Kevin Owens, or Bobby Lashley was supposed to challenge Rollins on the biggest stage of pro-wrestling. In fact, the WWE championship was one of the major reasons why Seth Rollins was drafted to RAW.

As of now, Brock Lesnar will be defending the WWE championship at Royal Rumble 2022 against Bobby Lashley. Speaking of the universal championship, Rollins will be going one on one against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble is slated to take place on 29th January. Let’s see how the story unfolds post it!

