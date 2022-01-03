WWE’s Day 1 was a feast for fans as no one really knew who’s going to win the championship match, and all of a sudden, Brock Lesnar managed to score a victory. Now, after a terrific fatal 5-way match, we might get what we have been waiting for long, and that’s Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s feud.

Advertisement

On Day 1, initially, it was supposed to be a fatal 4-way between defending champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. But as Roman Reigns tested Covid positive, his match with Lesnar was cancelled and the latter was added to the championship match with the other four.

Advertisement

As the change was made at the very last moment, no one was really able to predict what’s going to be next. We saw bodies flying inside the ring, and eventually, it was Brock Lesnar who grabbed the gold. It met a huge ovation from the crowd but left things on intriguing lines as Bobby Lashley and Lesnar shared a stare.

Many believe that as Roman Reigns would be out of action for a brief time now, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s feud could be initiated. And if the report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) is to be believed, plans are on for the much-awaited feud.

“So with Lesnar as champion the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley. You could tell as they teased that glare at the end. So, and the match was booked specifically for that direction because Big E was the one who was pinned. Because if it wasn’t Big E who was pinned then you’d want to go with Lesnar vs. Big E,” Meltzer said.

Let’s see how the story unfolds in the next few days.

Must Read: Whoa! Kevin Owens Signs A Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube