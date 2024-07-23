Bobby Lashley is making headlines in the pro wrestling world due to the status of his contract with WWE. It is reportedly learned that the veteran pro wrestler will soon become a free agent, and considering his body of work, he is expected to attract big players in the industry. But before he becomes a free agent, will the Triple H-led company retain him with a fresh, lucrative deal? Keep reading to know more!

Franklin Roberto Lashley, popularly known as Bobby Lashley, made a smashing debut in WWE in 2005. He initially received a major push in the promotion, which helped him gain immense popularity. In 2008, he was released from his contract. After leaving the promotion, he tried his hand at different promotions and even earned a good name as an MMA fighter.

After a gap of 10 years, Bobby Lashley made a smashing return to WWE in 2018, and again, during his second run, the veteran was given a big push. During his current run, he already tasted success as a WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. Other than this, Lashley’s faction, The Hurt Business, enjoyed critical acclaim and fans’ appreciation.

For those who don’t know, Bobby Lashley hasn’t wrestled on TV since May, and recently, it was learned that his contract with the promotion is going to expire very soon. Now, as per PWInsider’s report, the former WWE Champion was offered a new deal, but it didn’t excite the superstar, and he’s contemplating trying different options outside his current promotion.

As of now, Lashley is still listed on the Smackdown roster internally, but there’s a strong chance that the superstar might take an exit once his contract expires.

Other than Lashley, MVP’s contract is reportedly expiring in mid-August, and it is being said that WWE offered him a role as a producer or announcer, but nothing is finalized yet. It might happen that, along with Lashley, he, too, might quit the Triple H-led promotion once the deal expires.

As Bobby Lashley’s contract status is a hot topic of discussion among pro wrestling fans, let us inform you that, as per the current deal, the veteran has been receiving a reported salary of $1 million annually. It is assumed that he was offered a much higher paycheck as part of a fresh deal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more pro wrestling updates!

Must Read: WWE: Kevin Owens Enjoys A Lucrative Annual Salary As Per His Contract! Can You Guess The Amount?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News