To date, John Cena is one of the needle movers in WWE, and whenever he makes appearances, he attracts all the attention of the pro wrestling universe. Even during the recently held Money in the Bank 2024, he surprised everyone by making an appearance out of nowhere. However, this time, his words left fans heartbroken more than spreading happiness as he officially announced his retirement from the game. Keep reading to know more!

90s kids grew up watching Cena’s glorious run in WWE, cherishing several unforgettable memories. His entertaining promos and matches are still fresh in fans’ minds, and who can forget his stupendous championship reigns? But now, after entertaining us for over two decades, the pro wrestling legend has decided to hang up the boots.

John Cena surprised attendees at WWE Money in the Bank, which was held in Toronto, Canada. He made an entrance with a towel, which had “The Last Time Is Now” written over it, and his shirt had “John Cena Farewell Tour 2025” written over it, thus hinting about putting an end to his career.

Cutting a short promo, John Cena said, “I’ve been in the WWE for over two decades, and in that time, I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town no doubt, but I have also seen true hardship, that’s when no one knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend and only the most dedicated and hardcore fans stand by your side.”

He added, “So, in all those years, one of the most important and impressive things I learned is whether the WWE is hot or cold, Canadians always show up.”

The 16-time world champion further shared that 2025’s Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 will mark the end of his career.

