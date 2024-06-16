One can’t beat the entertainment WWE’s Attitude Era gave us. That was considered to be the golden era of the promotion, and to date, it’s remembered as the best period to be a pro wrestling fan. While the pro wrestlers during that period gave us all that they had, little did we know that some of them were struggling in real life. One such unfortunate pro wrestler was Chyna, whose love life was allegedly destroyed by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s storyline. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, during the Attitude Era, Chyna and Triple H were happily dating each other. No matter how much secret it is being kept now, their romance is known to all. Sadly, their tale never saw a happy ending as it got spoiled by an on-screen storyline in WWE. None other than the ‘ninth wonder of the world’ had herself shared about it.

Back in 2011, Chyna shared about discovering Stephanie McMahon dating Triple H in 2001. Interestingly, Hunter was still dating the late superstar at that point. As expected, she was furious and even lashed out at Stephanie for taking Triple H from her life. As Stephanie once shared, she and Hunter got close to each other during their storyline that started in 1999.

During an interview in 2011, Chyna shared, “This was my love, this was my career. I need to know because I didn’t want to lose my career. He (Triple H) just kept saying, ‘It wasn’t, wasn’t wasn’t,’ but his attitude had changed. I actually did the snoop. I found a love letter from Stephanie McMahon that had been dated from the previous year, so I knew that there was a year affair going on. Within five minutes, I called Vince McMahon, and he was basically like, ‘Okay, well, the jig is up.'”

Chyna further talked about lashing out at Stephanie for spoiling her love life, which allegedly led to her losing her job at WWE. “She (Stephanie) took me into the room, we talked, and she goes, ‘Well, I love him. He’s my man. I’m sorry if you feel that way,’ and I shut her up. I said, ‘Shut up. Call your dad in here because I’m going to choke you out. If you really feel that way, take control of yourself,’ then Vince came in and said, ‘Let’s do a new contract. I know this is tough for you, but it’s going to be okay.’ Then I went home, and I got a fax saying they didn’t need me anymore.”

Meanwhile, Chyna, who also held the WWF (now WWE) Women’s Championship, passed away on 17th April 2016.

