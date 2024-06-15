A loyal pro wrestling fan inside us was eagerly waiting for Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, to perform on the WrestleMania stage, and it will finally happen after so long. Yes, you read that right! The highly anticipated contest featuring the most electrifying man is being discussed, and very soon, WWE will greenlight it. None other than Dwayne has shared this important update. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, The Rock’s big match at WrestleMania was in the discussion for years, and initially, it was pitched that putting him against Roman Reigns would be a good idea. However, things have changed ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE. Currently, Cody is being projected as a baby face, and the People’s Champ is enjoying a heel turn.

Before WrestleMania 40’s big match, The Rock turned heel and joined forces with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline, standing against Cody Rhodes. Eventually, Cody emerged victorious by ending Roman’s historic championship reign. Just after WrestleMania 40, the People’s Champ announced his departure on RAW’s episode but hinted that he’ll be back for Cody.

So, as we can see, The Rock kept the possibilities open for his WWE return, and now, it is learned that a contest between him and Cody Rhodes is locked, and it is set to take place on the stage of WrestleMania 41. While the pro wrestling veteran didn’t share many details, he confirmed his highly-anticipated WrestleMania match.

While talking to ESPN, Dwayne Johnson said, “We’re on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I’ll just leave it at that: Final Boss-style.”

Well, those words by The Rock are enough to spark excitement among his fans across the globe, and it’ll be interesting to see how his storyline proceeds in WWE after he returns from his short hiatus.

