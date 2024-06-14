WWE was truly blessed by the Attitude Era, the period during which several cult characters and path-breaking superstars came to light. Among such superstars was Kurt Angle, who successfully left his mark in the pro wrestling world and earned a massive fan base all across the globe. But where is he nowadays? What is his current financial status? Here’s all you need to know!

Glorious career of Kurt Angle

Currently aged 55, Kurt was one of the most unique and fresh characters during his time in the pro wrestling world. In real life, he’s a gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, which he won during the Olympics of 1996. This real-life achievement was used as a part of Kurt’s gimmick in WWE. Though his televised in-ring debut happened in 1999, Kurt received his first major push in 2000, when he won the European and Intercontinental Championships.

While big guns like Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock dominated the scene in the Attitude Era, Kurt Angle carved his own space during WWE’s golden phase. Apart from the entertaining gimmick, Kurt impressed the audience with his in-ring skills. Apart from his career in Vince McMahon’s company, the former champion also tried his hands at another popular promotion, Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

Last match of Kurt Angle and what he’s up to these days

In 2017, Kurt Angle returned to WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. During the same year, he was appointed as the new general manager of RAW. His final contest took place at WrestleMania 35, where he chose Baron Corbin as his opponent. In the match, Kurt emerged as a loser, thus ending his pro wrestling career on a not-so-good note.

Speaking about the present moment, Kurt Angle is signed to WWE under a Legends contract, which ensures him a post-retirement income. As per this deal, some veterans also enjoy a cut from merchandise sales and video game appearances. Besides this, the pro wrestling legend runs his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

Net worth of Kurt Angle

As per Sportskeeda, Kurt Angle’s net worth in 2024 stands at $5 million, which has majorly come from wrestling. He also makes additional earnings through brand endorsements, motion pictures, and other mediums.

