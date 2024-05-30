The Attitude Era is undoubtedly WWE’s best phase, and it’s been etched into the minds of loyal fans, especially the 90s kids. The era gave us several unforgettable moments and memories, and even today, it’s a joy to watch and recall it. The era was successfully led by several legendary stars like The Rock, The Undertaker, and Triple H, but the biggest crowd-puller among all was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Keep reading to know more!

What is the Attitude Era in WWE?

Those who have just joined the pool of WWE’s loyal fans would be familiar with the term Attitude Era, but they won’t know what exactly it means. So, for those who aren’t aware, the Attitude Era is described as the period of WWE (then WWF) programming from the late 90s to the early 2000s, during which the content was moving towards the TV-MA rating (content catering to Mature Audience only; content including strong language, sexual activity or brutal violence).

This period of WWE programming started on 9th November 1997 and lasted till 6th May 2002. During this period, stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Kane, and Vince McMahon made WWE a household name.

Record-breaking rise in WrestleMania’s ticket sales

The Attitude Era was a game-changer in WWE’s history, and it was quite evident with the kind of success it enjoyed at the box office. Reportedly, before the era began, during WrestleMania 13, only 237,000 tickets were sold. After this, with the phenomenal success during the Attitude Era and the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the ticket sales kept on growing.

730,000 tickets were sold for WrestleMania 14. 800,000 and 824,000 tickets were sold for WrestleMania 15 and 16, respectively. During WrestleMania 17, the popularity of the Attitude Era was at its peak, and as expected, the sales hit a new milestone in WWE history. During that year, 1,040,000 tickets were sold, and this was the first time the promotion had sold one million WrestleMania tickets.

If we compare this rise in ticket sales from 237,000 (WrestleMania 13) to 1,040,000 (WrestleMania 17), it was a staggering growth of 338.81%.

