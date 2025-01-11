However, it look like when it comes to convincing his young daughter, Tia, that he’s the very same character, Dwayne Johnson found himself hilariously out of luck.

During the quarantine, many parents like The Rock rediscovered old hobbies or got creative to pass the time. For The Rock, it became a mission to convince his daughter that he’s actually the voice behind Maui in Moana. He’s tried again and again, singing You’re Welcome to her with all the enthusiasm that’s earned him the title of “The Rock,” but despite his best efforts, Tia’s having none of it.

It’s absolutely adorable to watch, though. We’re talking about a dad, who’s spent years running the Hollywood blockbusters, down to singing for stuffed animals in his living room, much like the rest of us. Imagine The Rock, belting out You’re Welcome, and yet, young Tia simply can’t connect the dots. “No, daddy, you’re not Maui,” she insists. Not even the rock-solid voice that’s unmistakably Maui can convince her.

It’s a funny, yet sweet dynamic that all parents can relate to. As parents, we often find ourselves caught in playful games of make-believe, but it’s even more heartwarming when the dad in question is The Rock himself. We’ve all seen those moments where kids go through phases—Tia’s being You’re Welcome. And if you’ve got a young child at home, you might recognize that phase, because Moana’s catchy songs are impossible to avoid. But unlike many of us who might attempt singing with a random character voice, The Rock’s voice actually sounds exactly like Maui’s. So how can Tia still not believe it?

Part of the problem is timing. Tia’s a bit too young to watch her dad’s films in full, meaning she hasn’t seen Moana to make the connection. She’s probably heard the song a hundred times by now, but the visuals—those magical moments of Maui—are still out of her reach.

But it’s not just about singing and getting Tia to believe. There’s a certain bitter sweetness in Johnson’s repeated efforts. It’s all fun and games now, but there will come a time when Tia finally connects the dots and realizes that her dad is, in fact, Maui. And when that happens, we might have to say goodbye to this adorable game. It’ll mean she’s growing up. Sigh.

