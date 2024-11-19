Dwayne Johnson didn’t just become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor. No, he had a rocky start—literally. Before Fast & Furious and Jumanji, he tried out for the NFL, later suiting for the Miami Hurricanes. Then, the unthinkable happened. Johnson went undrafted.

That crushing defeat? Total game-changer. “If it weren’t for this dream that I was so focused on… not playing in the NFL wound up being the best thing that ever happened to me,” Johnson told the Pivot Podcast. Instead of sulking, he channeled his “what now?” energy into something bigger—enter WWE.

With wrestling in his blood—his dad, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and his granddad, Peter Maivia, were legends—The Rock didn’t just step into the ring. He owned it. Charismatic, confident, and a tad cheeky, he turned wrestling into an art form. Who knew someone who didn’t get into the NFL would become one of the most electrifying men in entertainment?

But hold up—this is just the warm-up act. After mastering the art of trash talk and body slams, Johnson pivoted (yep, another one) to Hollywood. And wow, did that move pay off? From Fast & Furious to Jumanji, he morphed from a WWE champ to a bona fide box office titan. Fast forward to his upcoming Black Adam project and Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It’s not too shabby for a guy who once dreamt of scoring touchdowns.

But here’s the kicker: it wasn’t just about wrestling moves or action scenes. His NFL failure taught him a major lesson in grit and reinvention. “Me not making it in the NFL forced me to re-evaluate my life, but it helped shape who I am today,” he shared. The Rock didn’t let a failed dream stop him—he let it fuel the next big thing.

So the next time you watch Jungle Cruise or Red Notice, remember this: the guy who now rules Hollywood was once a college football player who couldn’t make it to the pros. And if that’s not the ultimate comeback story, I don’t know what is.

