Red One needs to work really hard to become a success at the box office, as it reportedly has a budget of around $200 million. The debut weekend is already looking cold, and the opening day number is also not very exciting. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans have given movies with much higher debut weekend collections. Scroll below for the deets.

Although the critics have given the movie mixed reviews, the audience is enjoying their favorite star, the Rock, in the comic space. The action-adventure flick has been awarded an A—on CinemaScore. It is a holiday movie about the kidnapping of Santa Claus.

Jake Kasdan directed Red One, which was released in theatres on Friday. The film’s opening-day numbers have been revealed. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando shared the detailed collection of the film, comparing it to other movies in the same genre, including Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise. Unfortunately, it is below Jungle Cruise’s opening-day collection.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, word of mouth is positive for Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer action-adventure. The report stated that Red One collected $10.9 million on Friday, its opening day. It includes $3.7 million from the Sunday and Thursday previews. Compared to Johnson’s last movie, Jungle Cruise, this latest release trails behind. The 2021 movie earned $13.5 million on its opening day. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer comedy movie is eyeing a $30 million to $33 million opening in the United States.

More about the movie –

The film’s synopsis states, “After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

The movie was released in the theatres on November 15.

