The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, starring Judy Greer and Pete Holmes, has opened to positive reviews from the critics. The film, which had a reported budget of less than $10 million, opened in the theatres this Friday and has surpassed the industry’s projections. Scroll below for the deets.

The Christmas comedy-drama was directed by Dallas Jenkins and is based on the 1972 novel by Barbara Robinson. It is about a group of juvenile delinquent siblings, the Herdmans. The movie features Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham. The movie made it to the third spot in the domestic box office chart but failed to achieve the second spot by a slight difference. The second spot has been taken by Hugh Grant’s Heretic. The critics have also praised it. Venom: The Last Dance has maintained its position at #1 by earning a solid $15.9 million this weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever collected $10.8 million on its three-day opening weekend. It has surpassed Harold and the Purple Crayon’s $6 million debut weekend collection. However, it was below Clifford the Big Red Dog’s $16.6 million and Where the Crawdad Sing’s $17.3 million. It is getting a positive word of mouth.

The report further suggested that The Best Christmas Pageant Ever was made on a budget of less than $10 million. Based on that, the film has recovered its production budget and earned 8% more than its budget.

More about the movie –

The official synopsis of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever states, “The Herdmans are six siblings who have a reputation for being the worst kids in the world. However, when they take over the local church pageant during the holidays, they just might teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas.”

Lionsgate theatrically released it in the United States on November 8. The ratings on Rotten Tomatoes were impressive: The critics gave it 90%, while the audience gave it 98%. The critics say, “Decking the halls with unflappable charm and sincere spiritual conviction, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is winningly wholesome family entertainment.”

The audience says, “Based on the beloved book and rooted in the true meaning of Christmas, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever warms your heart like a cup of hot cocoa without forgetting to sprinkle the laughs – the perfect brew for a new family holiday classic.”

The movie was released in the theatres in the United States on November 8.

