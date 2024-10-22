Red One: Everything You Need to Know About the Fictional Christmas Action-Comedy Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

Get ready for a thrilling mix of action, comedy, and adventure with a hint of fiction! Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, this globe-trotting film promises to be an exciting ride. Rumor has it that this is just the first in a potential franchise of Christmas-themed movies. Initially, Red One was set for release during the 2023 holiday season, but it was delayed. While the official reason cited was the labor strike of that year, there were whispers of production issues, including alleged tardiness and unprofessional behavior from Johnson.

The more significant concern is the film’s massive budget, which has reportedly ballooned to $250 million. Some industry insiders believe it may be difficult for the film to recoup such a large sum. Despite these rumors, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM has dismissed the reports of production delays and Johnson’s alleged behavior, calling them unfounded.

Plot

Santa Claus, portrayed by J.K. Simmons, has been kidnapped, and the responsibility for rescuing him falls on Dwayne Johnson’s character, Callum Drift, the Head of Security at the North Pole. However, he can’t tackle this challenge alone. Reluctantly, he must team up with Chris Evans’ character, Jack O’Malley, a level 4 naughty lister and bounty hunter known for his mischievous antics, including stealing a lollipop from a child. Together, they embark on a mission to save Santa.

Cast

Directed by Jake Kasdan, with a story by Hiram Garcia and a screenplay by Chris Morgan, this film boasts a talented cast including Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and others. Henry Jackman composed the music, and Dan Mindel handled the cinematography. Production is led by Amazon MGM Studios, Chris Morgan Productions, Seven Bucks Productions, and The Detective Agency.

Release date

The film will be released in staggered fashion across various regions, beginning on November 6, 2024, in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Philippines. The final round of releases will occur on November 15, 2024, in the United States, India, Canada, Spain, Poland, and Brazil. Other countries, including China, Mexico, Hungary, Denmark, Singapore, and Germany, will have their premieres scheduled in the days leading up to the final release.

