It was such a joy to see Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, returning to WWE after a long time. What made this return so special was that the pro-wrestler-turned-actor didn’t just make a few appearances but was part of a proper storyline regarding The Bloodline led by Roman Reigns. His latest stint continued till WrestleMania 40 and entertained fans to their core.

For those who don’t know, The Rock returned to the promotion earlier this year. Apart from entertaining the audience with his verbal skills, he also wrestled in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 as a part of The Bloodline. His The Final Boss character was spot on and a welcome change for fans. As expected, he proved to be a big draw and also gained critical acclaim.

There have been constant reports about how The Rock is interested in having a run with WWE and is also looking forward to a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns. Amid this, journalist Dave Meltzer has shared that Dwayne’s return to the promotion was most probably due to his recent back-to-back failures in Hollywood.

Yes, Dwayne Johnson‘s acting career isn’t currently on the right track. The third season of Young Rock got canceled. For those who aren’t aware, Young Rock show was based on Dwayne’s life. Apart from that, his recent Hollywood outings tanked at the box office and, reportedly, didn’t make profits for the makers.

So, during such a rough phase in the filmy career, The Rock choosing to return to WWE wasn’t a surprise for many. Meltzer even added that TKO Group offered him $30 million to join the board of directors. It was hard for The Final Boss to turn down such a lucrative offer.

While The Rock’s latest WWE stint was highly successful, his last Hollywood outing (in a lead role), Black Adam, turned out to be a failure at the box office.

