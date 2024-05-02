After departure from WWE, Cody Rhodes shined bright in AEW as an executive vice president as well as a performer. His American Nightmare gimmick gained him popularity but after being there for sometime, he decided to quit the promotion. Currently, Cody is enjoying his run as an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Now, the superstar has opened up about how the narrative about him has changed in his previous promotion. Keep reading to know more!

At WrestleMania XL or WrestleMania 40, Cody emerged victorious in a high-voltage contest against Roman Reigns, who was enjoying a historic reign of championship spanning over 1300 days. From the start itself, Cody was being pushed as a babyface, and now, he’s very much settled in his position. Amid such a glorious stint, the pro wrestler shared how changed perception about his contributions has left him disappointed.

While talking on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Cody Rhodes said, “I’ll say, the narrative changed a lot about my contributions to AEW, and that was very disappointing. There were some people, I’m not going to say their names, they know who they were, who kind of tried to put some propaganda out when I left.”

Cody Rhodes continued, “There’s a quote in The Young Bucks’ book about how I was last to the signing. And me and Matt and Nick (Jackson) are as close as ever – (I’m) so glad that I’ve had them in my career and my life – but if we are being honest, AEW does not happen without me. It doesn’t. And with that in mind, I could never root against it. It’s like having a kid, and they go off to college, and they get a DUI, or they get in trouble… I’ll always have that in my heart for them.”

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes cut his ties with AEW in early 2022 due to a ‘personal issue.’ After that, he returned to WWE as a surprise opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Speaking about the upcoming important match, Cody will be defending his title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more pro wrestling updates!

Must Read: WWE: The Rock’s Unprofessionalism Denied; Erick Rowan Is Making His Return After 4 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News