Goldberg, being one of the biggest pro wrestling names in the pool free agents, was speculated to be in AEW very soon. However, all such reports got a closure when the former WWE Universal Champion made a clear denial by choosing some harsh words against the company. Now, Tony Khan has broken his silence and shared that he was surprised by the comments. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, last year, Khan had talked about his respect for Goldberg. He even hinted about bringing him into AEW, considering his free-agent status. However, the 57-year-old made it clear that he won’t be joining Khan’s promotion due to the quality of its content. He had said, “I have talked to them a number of times throughout the past, but this is where you’re going to get the most blunt answer you’re going to get from me: The product is too cheesy,” while talking on 93.7 The Ticket.

Now, Tony Khan has reacted to Goldberg’s remarks while talking on Superstar Crossover. He said, “Bill wanted to work here. I met with Bill several times. Bill was looking to work here. It’s funny because I had a bunch of really nice meetings with Bill and would have honestly been interested in doing something. I have a lot of respect for Bill. I was surprised by that because that certainly wasn’t what he said to me when he was talking to me about working here at some point, which I’ve always been open to, and I really like Bill.”

Despite the criticism, Tony Khan called Goldberg a ‘nice person’ and respected his opinion. He added, “I wish him the best, and God bless him. He’s a great name in wrestling. I love what we do in AEW, and he’s entitled to his opinions. Certainly, when I talked to him in-person, several times, in-person and in Zoom and phone calls, we’ve had very nice conversations, and he hasn’t said that. It’s good to know that’s how he feels, and maybe that’s an opinion he holds now, but certainly in our past conversations, he’s always been a positive and nice guy.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg’s last match was at 2022’s Elimination Chamber. He challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns and eventually lost the match via technical submission. After that, his contract expired in 2022, and WWE didn’t renew it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more pro wrestling updates!

Must Read: WWE: The Undertaker Shares His Surprising Yet Exciting Opinion About Cody Rhodes & It Won’t Make Fans Happy Who Love Latter As A Babyface

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News