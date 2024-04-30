After waiting for years, Cody Rhodes finally accomplished his dream of becoming WWE Champion during his second stint with the promotion. While his character as a babyface has already earned a massive fan following for the pro wrestler, The Undertaker has a different thought about Rhodes’ character, and it might come off as a bit of a surprise for his fans. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Cody returned to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has been a heroic face of the promotion. He was given a major push immediately and was projected as the main contender to disrupt Roman Reigns’ historic run as a Universal Champion and become the new champ. It did happen at recently held, WrestleMania 40.

Now, the pro wrestling legend, The Undertaker, shared that Cody Rhodes will make a good heel while speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast. While discussing Cody’s future run in WWE with co-host Matthew Lyda, the WWE Hall of Famer said, “You see the heel turn? I could see that. I don’t know that he would switch as champion, I don’t know, I don’t know what the approach would be there. But I think he would be a good heel.”

Adding further, The Undertaker said, “He’s (Cody Rhodes) got heel qualities. He gives me a heel vibe. I could see him very easily being smug and better-than-thou [laughs]. No, don’t get carried away, that’s all I work. But I could see it, I feel in the character.”

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes fought with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, and despite multiple disruptions, he emerged victorious, ending Reigns’ streak of 1,316 days as a Universal Champion. During that match, veterans like The Rock, The Undertaker, and John Cena surprised WWE fans by appearing inside the ring.

