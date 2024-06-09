Brock Lesnar has always been an exciting wrestler for WWE to watch out for. No matter how old he gets, the man has the capability to set the box office on fire even without being in action inside the ring. His sheer presence is enough to attract the maximum crowd. Due to such power to fetch record-breaking footfalls, Brock was paid a handsome amount of money, helping him top the Forbes list. Keep reading to know more!

Ever since Brock joined WWE, he has been a needlemover in the company in terms of viewership and ticket sales. The craze is still intact, but the only difference now is that he’s a part-timer. Still, the sales he draws are unbelievable and make huge impact in the company’s overall earnings.

The part-timer superstar carried the Universal Championship for most of the year in 2017. Despite being a part-timer, Brock rocked the year with slightly more than a dozen matches. And with this handful of matches, the Beast Incarnate made a staggering amount of money by charging almost a million dollars for each contest.

As per Forbes, Brock Lesnar made a crazy $923,000 for each match he wrestled in 2017. With such a hefty sum for each match, it was learned that the superstar amassed an earth-shattering $12 million in the year, thus becoming the highest-paid wrestler in 2017. He remained at the top by a huge margin, with John Cena gracing the second spot.

For those who don’t know, the member of Cenation, John Cena, managed to emerge as the second highest-paid wrestler in 2017 by raking in a whopping $8 million.

Both Brock Lesnar and John Cena remained in the top two positions by a huge difference as the next on the list, Triple H, raked in $3.8 million in 2017.

