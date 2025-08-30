John Cena returned on-screen as Peacemaker, leading the 11th Street Kids on violent and chaotic missions to bring peace to the world. The second season dropped on August 2, and fans have loved the show, making it a staple on streaming charts. The series has dominated since its return, but now a new contender has taken over.

The Yogurt Shop Murders Tops HBO Max Streaming Charts

On August 28, Flix Patrol reported that The Yogurt Shop Murders claimed number two on HBO Max’s daily streaming chart. Peacemaker slid into third place, followed by 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and Mean Girl Murders. The docuseries dives into the 1991 Austin, Texas, killings of four people and is told over four episodes.

For the creators of The Yogurt Shop Murders, hitting the top 3 and scoring a flawless, perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is a huge moment. The show surpassed almost all other content available on HBO Max, which is a remarkable achievement given how crowded the true crime genre has become.

Peacemaker Season 2 Still Wins Critical Acclaim

Meanwhile, Peacemaker remains far from fading. With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and a dedicated fanbase, the show has established itself as one of the pillars of the DC Universe’s new slate of stories. Peacemaker, unlike The Yogurt Shop Murders, which will not release additional episodes, continues to roll out fresh content, ensuring that it has the staying power to return to the top slot on the charts.

Even after being overtaken, Cena’s irreverent hero and his unpredictable missions are expected to keep the series hovering near the top for weeks to come. Peacemaker has proven itself as one of HBO Max’s most reliable draws, wild enough to keep audiences hooked and strong enough to withstand competition from even the most acclaimed challengers.

