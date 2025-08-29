Ed Gein’s story has long haunted popular culture, inspiring countless films and books, but now it is coming to Netflix in a way that is already stirring up attention. The third installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story, is set to focus on Gein, with Charlie Hunnam stepping into the role of one of the most disturbing figures in American history. The series is expected to arrive later this year, and the casting of Hunnam has quickly become the most talked-about part of the project.

When Is Monster: The Ed Gein Story Releasing?

The upcoming Netflix series arrives on October 3, 2025, and will undoubtedly be one of the streaming platform’s most uncomfortable yet compelling releases. With Monster: Dahmer becoming one of the most talked-about shows of 2022, the same can be expected here, though the reception may be even more divided.

Who Stars In Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

In addition to Hunnam, the show features Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Joey Pollari, Tyler Jacob Moore, Charlie Hall, Will Brill, Mimi Kennedy, Robin Weigert, and Lesley Manville, per Netflix.

Charlie Hunnam’s Versatile Career Before Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Hunnam has proven his ability to shift between genres throughout his career. He has moved from the gritty outlaw world of Sons of Anarchy to stylish crime in The Gentlemen, then to science fiction spectacles like Pacific Rim and Rebel Moon. Each performance has shown a different side of him, yet none compares to the intensity that awaits with Monster. Ed Gein was not a fictional antihero but a real figure whose gruesome actions shocked an entire generation, making this role unlike anything Hunnam has ever done before.

How Playing Ed Gein Is Different From Fictional Criminals

The decision to bring Gein’s story to the screen is already controversial. The Dahmer season of Monster stirred debate in 2022, with many feeling uneasy about revisiting such painful crimes. The same arguments are surfacing again, with some believing Ed Gein’s life is too grim to dramatize. Still, the series is moving forward, and Hunnam’s portrayal will be at the center of its impact.

Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller Role Makes Him The Perfect Fit For Ed Gein

Hunnam’s portrayal of Jax Telller in Sons of Anarchy already shows how he could take a character from a man trying to do good to one who becomes a remorseless killer. Jax killed Clay, ordered Juice’s death, murdered Jury, and even took his mother’s life before meeting his own tragic end. Though fans often sympathized with him, Jax’s descent was chilling, and Hunnam captured every step of it. That experience sets him up to take on a figure like Gein, whose story has no room for sympathy.

