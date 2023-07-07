John Cena is one of the greatest entertainers in the current scenario, even if you can’t see him. While the Hollywood star started his journey in the entertainment industry with WWE, Cena has come a long way in his career. After being a member of one of the highest-grossing movie franchises, you will be shocked to know how much he made during his time with the wrestling giant at the beginning of his career.

The wrestler-turned-actor has a net worth of $80 million, which is around 6,621,444,640 INR. As he is one of the biggest names in WWE history, he burst onto the scene with his SmackDown debut against Kurt Angle in 2002. Following his character development in the wrestling arena, he went on to become the 16-time world champion, who recently showed up at the Money In The Bank event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a chat with Kevin Hart for his Hart to Heart series, John Cena offered insights into his first deal with the giant wrestling company in 2000. “My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent,” said the Fast X star.

No one ever imagined John Cena would go on to make millions in WWE and transition to Hollywood as a movie star. After sharing his parents’ reaction to signing the WWE contract, he revealed his mother was concerned. “When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position, and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE.”

The Leader of the Cenation revealed they were extremely proud to date. “Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to be great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud,” added Cena upon sharing their parents’ reaction.

Let us know what you think about John Cena and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com. .

Must Read: Hulk Hogan Has Quit Alcohol Since Last 6 Months, Reveals Drinking Up To 15 Beers Daily During Peak Of His Pro-Wrestling Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News