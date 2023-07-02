The recently held Money In The Bank was electrifying and shocking at every point. While the event made headlines for being held in London, there was more to it as The Bloodline had its Civil War. No one ever imagined that the brothers would ever come to face, but maybe it was bound to happen. However, as The Usos defeated Reign, fans were quick to notice one similarity which many of us could not. Read on to find out!

The crack in The Bloodline began when Samy Zayn betrayed Reigns as he was humiliated by the group. However, everything came down when cousin brother Jey Uso kicked Roman at a SmackDown event. The Superkick was one of the most emotional betrayals but somewhere down the line, the twin brothers had enough of the Tribal Chief.

While Solo Sokoa was still on the side of Roman Reigns, The Usos won the Bloodline Civil War following a thrilling encounter against The Tribal Chief and Solo. It was for the first time Roman was pinned down since 2019 after a stunning match that delivered impeccably for a wonderful crowd at London’s 02 Arena. However, the way in which Roman was pinned was the same as he got pinned for the first time in WWE ever since he made his debut with the Shield.

September 23, 2013: Jey Uso became the first person to pin Roman Reigns in WWE. A decade later… July 1, 2023: Jey Uso becomes the first person to pin Roman Reigns in 3+ years. CINEMA.#CivilWar | #MITB | @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/CV8K4RusUE — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) July 2, 2023

Ironically enough, as he was pinned for the first time in three and a half years, it was the Jey Uso who pinned him again. It was a full circle moment, as September 2013 was the day when Jey Uso became the first person to pin Roman Reigns. A decade later, at the recently held MITB event, Jey Uso once again became the person to break Roman Reigns’ 3 & a half year streak of no pin-fall losses.

As Jey and his brother Jimmy have been two of WWE’s most consistent performers and Tag Team partners over the last decade, and giving one of them such a huge win is a positive reminder to all that putting in the work can pay off.

Let us know what do you think about Roman Reigns and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

