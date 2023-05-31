In the past few years, Roman Reigns has witnessed a complete makeover and is now the biggest force in WWE. He’s leading from the front and is currently a major attraction. While the superstar continues to enjoy his historical reign of the championship by holding the belt for over 1000 days, pro-wrestling legend Kurt Angle has made a shocking prediction about him. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, things have drastically changed for Roman ever since he made a smashing return at Summerslam 2020. His heel turn is one of the best things that have occurred place in WWE, and fans love the character. No doubt, with such a positive response, Roman has emerged as a strong money-making force. Now as per Kurt, he’ll be jumping ship from the pro-wrestling world to cinema.

While talking on Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE legend showered praises on Roman but even predicted that he’ll be leaving WWE in the next five years to become a movie star, just like John Cena did. “Roman Reigns is not going to be in the company in the next five years. That kid is going to be a huge movie star. It’s going to happen. It is. There’s no doubt. He’s got an incredible look, he’s talented, he’s smart. The kid’s going to be a movie star,” Kurt quoted.

For the unversed, Roman Reigns is in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which was released in 2019. The WWE star is a fan of movies, and we have seen it multiple times. He parodied the famous gangster epic Goodfellas as Tommy DeVito for Wrestlemania 39 promos.

