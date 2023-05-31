WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Announces Her Pregnancy With Hubby Ryan Cabrera!

Alexa Bliss is pregnant.

The WWE star, 31, announced she and her musician husband Ryan Cabrera, 40, were expecting in an Instagram post on Tuesday (30.05.23), calling it a “completely unexpected” surprise and the “best oops ever”.

She uploaded an image of her ultrasound for fans and captioned it: “Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!”

Alexa also posted a white onesie bearing the message: “Best oops ever!”

Among Alexa’s friends wishing her well was retired wrestler Brie Garcia, 39, who posted in the comments section of her pal’s post: “Aaawwww yayyyy!!!! Congratulations!!! So exciting!!!!”

Wrestler Mandy Rose, 32, called the news “amazing.”

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Cabrera (@alexa_bliss_wwe_)

Ryan posted on social media: “Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing tha news!!!!”

Alexa and Ryan married last year in a rock star-themed wedding in Palm Desert, California.

She told her Instagram followers at the time she “felt like an absolute princess” during the ceremony.

The couple have been together since November 2019 and got engaged on their first anniversary of meeting.

Ryan wrote online after he got down on one knee in 2020 to propose to Alexa: “Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it’s just the beginning!!!”

Alexa Bliss was previously engaged to fellow wrestler Buddy Murphy, 34, in 2016, while Ryan’s exes have included model and actress Audrina Patridge, 38, who he dated in 2018.

