Roman Reigns, who is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been on a rampage with his unedifying streak. As his streak has been one of the longest in the wrestling business, many wanted his cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to take the championship from him. Many also expected The Rock, who is now in Hollywood might return to WWE, but that does not seem to be possible.

The return of Dwayne Johnson has been a topic of debate for long and many rumors have been circulated about how he will return to take on Roman Reigns. Read on to find out what WWE legend Ricky Steamboat has to say about Roman Reigns never wanting to be under the shadow of The Rock.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who worked as a trainer and producer for WWE from 2005 to 2014 talked about how Roman Reigns. He said, “He (Roman) was the kind of guy who would open up and try to do anything that would make him better. He didn’t wanna be a shadow of The Rock, and he had a Hollywood movie star face. And that was a big plus right there for the girls. But very tight family man, with his family, his kids, very tight.”

Later during the conversation, Ricky Steamboat revealed unlike Roman’s self-centered and egotistical on-screen character, he paints The Tribal Chief as a dedicated and hardworking person in real life.

With the current storylines, Roman Reigns has been carrying the ‘The Tribal Chief’ avatar flawlessly and it has been getting massive responses from WWE fans. His Special Counsel, Paul Heyman even went on to state that Roman’s performance deserves an Emmy award for his performance.

As the upcoming Wrestlemania is going to Hollywood, let us know what do you think about it? Do you think The Rock versus Roman Reigns is a possibility for the fans?

