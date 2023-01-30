American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the most recognized wrestling star worldwide. He has won several wrestling championships and is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. However, Kurt Angle recently made a shocking revelation about the legendary wrestler’s health.

Kurt has revealed that during his two-decade-plus wrestling career, the Hall of Famer has had at least three back surgeries, including a spine fusion. His revelation comes after Kurt met Hogan at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to commemorate the WWE franchise RAW’s 30th anniversary.

Kurt Angle recalling his experience meeting with Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast, ‘Kurt Angle Show’ that pro wrestling’s biggest name has lost sensation in the lower half of his body post another back surgery. As reported by Yahoo.com, he said, “He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up,” Kurt said and followed on by saying that he had a lot of sympathy for the wrestling legend and then paid tribute to his legacy in the sport.

Hulk Hogan hasn’t quite uttered openly about his health issue. After Kurt Angle revealed the former heavyweight champion’s condition on his podcast, “The Kurt Show,” Hogan responded with a cryptic: “Morning.” Last week, Hogan and Jimmy Heart made a brief appearance at RAW’s 30th anniversary to kick off the event.

