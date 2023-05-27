Brie Garcia feels “blessed” that her kids are healthy.

The 39-year-old retired wrestler has Birdie, five, as well as two-year-old Buddy with husband Daniel Bryan and whenever she starts to feel “negative” reminds herself that she is lucky to have two healthy children and refuses to be told “how to live her life” ahead of her milestone birthday.

She told this week’s edition of UsWeekly: “Before, I just wanted to look great. I went into my workouts with a vain mindset. When I look in the mirror and start to get negative, I look at my kids running around. They’re healthy. This is the body that birthed them. I feel blessed. I’m at a point where no one can tell me how to live my life anymore.”

Meanwhile, Brie’s twin sister is fellow former WWE star Nikki – who has two-year-old Matteo with husband Artem Chigvintsev – and revealed that their mother Kathy reminded her that she needs to “appreciate” her body more while she has the ability to keep it in shape and noted that she is often “reminded” of her age in show business but remains adamant that she knows what she wants out of life and is sure of what is on the horizon.

In the joint interview, she added: “I don’t drink soda; I don’t eat fried food unless it’s French fried every now and then. I make sure to get protein and veggies in. My mom said, ‘You’re gonna be my age one day and will look back and be like, why didn’t I appreciate that body more? God didn’t make me a size two or a zero. He made me curvy in a beautiful and a**-kicking way. You get reminded of your age in the entertainment industry. But I know what I want out of life, and I know where I’m going and I know who Nikki Garcia is. And that feels pretty damn good.”

