John Cena is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, as he has been featured in some of the biggest franchises. As the wrestler turned actor started from WWE, he is currently seen in Fast X, which has been getting a lot of positive reviews. However, with all that, Cena once made a whooping amount for his awkward s*x scene with Amy Schumer in the 2015 comedy movie, Trainwreck,

Cena and Schumer appeared in Judd Apatow’s raunchy romantic comedy-drama, Trainwreck. The movie had both actors co-parenting their children. However, the wrestler-turned-actor got a hefty price for his s*x scene in the movie.

According to a report by Unilad, John Cena made a whopping $2.5 million for his ‘awkward’ s*x scene with Amy Schumer. As the leader of the Cenation was there for a brief role, the huge amount does hides his cringe-worthy performance. Even during a conversation with Conan O’Brien, the WWE star recalled the s*x scene and said, “It was awkward. And they wanted awkward, so we gave them awkward.” The actor was in the movie for around three scenes, first appearing at the beginning of Trainwreck and later in the second half of the film.

With all that, John Cena was approached to audition for Trainwreck for a full-fledged role, but it wasn’t a sure shot though. As he was seen in an on-and-off casual relationship with Amy Adams’ character, he added, “I got asked back to do a table read with Amy and Judd and got cast in the movie from there”.

However, the actor’s recent performance in Fast X has been applauded by the audience. As his character is shown dead by the ending of the movie, we wonder whether he would in the Fast and Furious franchise or not. He will also be seen in his solo DC series sequel, The Peacemaker, which is soon to be released.

