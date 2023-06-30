WWE: From Edge Being A True 'Opportunist' Against John Cena To Seth Rollins' Shocker During Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Match, Take A Look At Jaw-Dropping 'Money In The Bank' Cash-Ins

The anticipation, suspense, and adrenaline rush are just a few things that make WWE Money in the Bank “Cash In” moments truly electrifying. The Money in the Bank briefcase has become a symbol of opportunity, allowing superstars to turn the tide of a match and capture the championship in the blink of an eye.

As we gear up for the 14th annual edition of the WWE Money in the Bank event on July 2nd, 2023, here’s a throwback at the top five jaw-dropping “Cash In” moments that left the fans awestruck!

Edge’s Ultimate Opportunist Move (Money in the Bank 2006)

When it comes to seizing opportunities, only a few can match the Rated-R Superstar Edge. In 2006, John Cena had just successfully defended his WWE Championship in a gruelling match when Edge’s music hit. With the briefcase in hand, he stormed into the ring and delivered a devastating spear to Cena, instantly capturing the title and leaving the WWE Universe in a state of shock. Edge’s perfectly timed “Cash In” set the bar high for future Money in the Bank winners.

Seth Rollins Crashes The Beast’s Party (WrestleMania 31)

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of WWE and Seth Rollins made it even more unforgettable in 2015. As Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battled it out for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins took advantage of the chaos and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract mid-match. The crowd erupted as he hit a thunderous Curb Stomp on a vulnerable Reigns, capturing the title and leaving his mark in WWE history. This “Cash In” moment will forever be etched in the fans’ mind as one of the most shocking WrestleMania twists.

Dolph Ziggler’s Show-Stealing Triumph (Raw, April 8, 2013)

Sometimes, the most extraordinary moments happen on regular episodes of Monday Night Raw. Dolph Ziggler proved this when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract the night after WrestleMania 29. As the fans were still buzzing from the previous night’s event, Ziggler seized the opportunity and delivered a Zig Zag to Alberto Del Rio, winning the World Heavyweight Championship with a thunderous ovation.

Liv Morgan Cashes-In on Ronda Rousey (Money in The Bank 2022)

In an unforgettable moment, Liv Morgan seized the opportunity of a lifetime, sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe. With Ronda Rousey valiantly defending her championship, Morgan’s music hit, instantly igniting an electric frenzy. In a move that caught everyone off guard, Liv sprinted to the ring, briefcase in hand, and unleashed a fierce assault on the exhausted champion. The referee signalled for the bell, and with a wave of anticipation, Liv Morgan locked Ronda Rousey in her signature Oblivion DDT. The impact echoed through the arena as the referee counted to three, crowning Liv as the new champion in a heart-pounding twist.

The Redemption – Carmella’s Audacious Cash-In on Charlotte Flair (SmackDown 2017)

In the thrilling world of professional wrestling, there are moments that leave fans on the edge of their seats, and Carmella’s cash-in on Charlotte Flair was undoubtedly one of those moments. After being stripped of her Money in the Bank briefcase due to interference, Carmella seized an opportunity for redemption. Just two days later, on the June 27, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live, she faced Charlotte Flair in a gripping rematch. Holding the contract for an astounding 287 days, Carmella broke records as the longest-reigning contract holder, regardless of gender. Finally, on the April 10, 2018, episode of SmackDown, Carmella cemented her place in history by cashing in on Charlotte Flair and claiming the coveted SmackDown Women’s Championship. Carmella’s journey is a testament to the resilience and determination that defines the world of WWE.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials, Money in the Bank 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 2nd July 2023 from 12.30 am IST.

