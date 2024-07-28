Brock Lesnar remains one of the biggest needle movers in the pro-wrestling industry, but unfortunately, he won’t be making an in-ring return anytime soon. There have been a lot of speculations about Brock’s highly anticipated return to WWE, but Triple H is taking steps carefully amid the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. So, don’t expect the Beast Incarnate to reappear in the near future. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Janel Grant, an ex-WWE worker, filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of s*x trafficking and s*xual assault. As per the lawsuit, in August 2021, Vince tempted one WWE superstar to sign a contract, and in return, he offered Grant as a ‘s*xual commodity.’ While the name wasn’t revealed, it was later reported that the superstar mentioned in the lawsuit is none other than Brock.

Following this shocking claim in the lawsuit, WWE started maintaining a distance from Brock Lesnar. Now, in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that Triple H has been advised by lawyers to put Brock’s return to the promotion on hold.

Meltzer said, “If Brock calls (WWE) and goes, ‘I wanna come back for WrestleMania this year,’ I was told that the lawyers advised nothing to do with Brock right now. That could change; they could go in there and say there’s been enough time. And I’m sure that’s what it was gonna be: ‘When is enough time to where we can think we can bring him back?’ And that’s what it is.”

It clearly indicates that fans won’t get to see the Beast Incarnate anytime soon in WWE. However, Meltzer kept a window open by sharing that Brock might get a green signal if things if the situation get better in the future.

Meltzer said, “It’s not like nothing like ‘Oh we can bring back Brock’, and maybe they could but it’s got everything to do with the case, and obviously he (Triple H) won’t say that publicly, and perhaps he shouldn’t. But if he comes back it’s because the lawyers have okay’d it, and if he doesn’t come back, it’s because they haven’t.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more pro wrestling updates!

