The Attitude Era was the best time to be a WWE fan as it witnessed the promotion in the most entertaining form. The content was more exciting and fun, all thanks to meaningful storylines. The Ministry of Darkness is one such element that made the era memorable, with The Undertaker being presented in his darkest character ever. Cut to now, the legend regrets that the faction’s run was cut short. Keep reading to know more!

The Ministry of Darkness was involved in really interesting storylines, and even its formation has an interesting backdrop. For those who don’t know, Paul Bearer turned on Kane to reunite with The Undertaker in October 1998, which led to Phenom announcing the formation of the faction. Apart from the Deadman, stars like Bradshaw, Faarooq, Mideon, Viscera, Edge, Gangrel, and Christian were also a part of the popular faction.

The Ministry of Darkness found itself surrounded by controversies due to pseudo-Satanic-themed storylines, but it emerged as a big success among WWE fans. Surprisingly, the stable was dissolved within a year. Recently, while talking on his own podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker shared that he’s proud of the faction and regretted its limited run.

The Undertaker said, “It definitely had the legs to go on if it hadn’t gotten watered down the way it did. Probably, a 2, maybe 3-year run out of that. I think there was so much that we still had left that we could have done to push the envelope and people to work with. But it had its place in my run, and I’m pretty proud of it because it came at a time where I really felt like I needed an evolution, and I think it resonated,” he said.

Well, we truly agree with what the Phenom said! The Ministry of Darkness had enough potential to successfully pull off several dark storylines during the Attitude Era in the long run.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for WWE updates and stories!

Must Read: WWE: The Time Is Up! John Cena Officially Announces His Retirement, Reveals His Final Matches Before Ending His Pro Wrestling Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News