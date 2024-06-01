WWE has been a trendsetter in the world of pro wrestling. When the industry was growing rapidly, the promotion left no stone unturned to make pro wrestling more exciting and entertaining. In an attempt to do so, the company greenlit the use of some shocking and brutal finishing moves. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at such moves that rocked the Attitude Era.

As we discussed in our earlier stories, the Attitude Era was the golden period for WWE (then WWF). As the content was inclined toward the mature audience, we saw the use of strong language, more violence, and explicit moments. During this phase, wrestlers also used some deadly moves, which were later banned or modified to make them less risky or harmless. Have a look at them below:

The Undertaker’s tombstone piledriver

The Undertaker is hands down one of the best wrestlers of all time, and there’s a reason for it. With his skills and experience, The Undertaker was a safe player to be in the ring with. His Tombstone Piledriver was a risky move, and the veteran used to execute it smoothly. It had all the chances of breaking the opponent’s move if it had gone slightly wrong. In fact, it was eventually banned by WWE and was used only after special permission by the promotion.

Triple H’s pedigree

Triple H was one of the most bada** guys during the Attitude Era, and his finishing move, pedigree, suited his persona. While Triple H hardly injured any of his opponents due to his skills, others made a mess out of it due to improper execution. Eventually, WWE banned this move.

Shawn Michaels’ superkick

Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music has a fan base of its own. The kick below the opponent’s chin was fun to watch for the audience, but it had all the chance of causing serious damage to the opponent’s face, even with a slight mistimed kick.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s stunner

It’s another brutal finisher move that was used during WWE‘s Attitude Era by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Back then, it was truly a risky move with a chance of breaking the opponent’s neck. However, over the years, this move has been mellowed down by the promotion.

