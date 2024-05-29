Right now, Becky Lynch has grabbed the majority of headlines in the pro wrestling world. In the last few weeks, we have heard Lynch’s name in the news in regard to her contract renewal with WWE. Now, in a major development, the superstar might say a temporary goodbye to her pro wrestling career, which has now sparked several speculations. Keep reading to know more!

Update on Becky Lynch’s contract

We have constantly been hearing that Becky’s contract is going to expire soon. Recently, it was learned that The Man’s contract is expiring this weekend, and she is in no mood to sign a new contract with the promotion right now. Becky’s recent comment on RAW also hinted about her break from WWE. She said, “You live and learn till it is time to walk away.”

As expected, this comment and reports in the market have given rise to several rumors and speculations about Becky Lynch’s next move after her possible break from WWE. Some crazy rumors also suggest that she’ll jump ship and join Tony Khan’s AEW. Amid all this, we have listed the three major reasons why Becky might not distance herself from the Triple-H-led company and join any other promotion.

1) Seth Rollins’ recent deal with WWE

For those who don’t know, Seth Rollins (Becky Lynch’s husband) recently signed a new contract with WWE. If reports are to be believed, this contract offers a lucrative money deal for the former World Heavyweight Champion. Considering this, Becky might choose to stay with the current promotion after her hiatus, as it’ll affect her hubby’s glorious run.

2) Becky’s rise as the highest-paid female wrestler

Becky Lynch has been a major force for WWE in the last few years, and she’s successfully representing the female power in the company. Thanks to The Man’s in-ring skills, on-screen persona, and ability to draw huge crowds, she reportedly attained the position of being the highest-paid female wrestler at the present time, with her annual salary said to be above $3 million. So, it’s only logical to believe she won’t be sacrificing the position she enjoys by joining AEW or any other promotion.

3) Desire to try something else other than pro wrestling

Just like Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Batista, there’s a possibility that Becky Lynch might give a shot to her career in Hollywood. In this case, she could focus on parenting her 4-year-old daughter and then try her hands at movies. Even if she decides to make her pro wrestling return, WWE will provide her with a big stage for a comeback, which won’t be the case if she chooses to go with other promotions.

