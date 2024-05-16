WWE has always been at the top in the business of pro wrestling, and over the years, it has churned out several big stars with a cult following. Some of them successfully switched their professions and entered Hollywood. One such name is Dave Bautista, aka Batista. While the superstar went on to become one of the most iconic figures in the promotion’s history, the relationship between him and the promotion became quite sour with time. Keep reading to know more!

The 55-year-old made his debut in WWE as Deacon Batista in 2002, but he shot to fame in 2003 when he became a part of Triple H-led heel stable Evolution. After that, he never looked back, and the popularity of the former World Heavyweight Champion kept on rising. Over the years, he gave us several memorable moments, establishing himself as one of the biggest draws of the company.

However, in the later part of Batista’s career, there were reports that everything was not going well between him and WWE. Reportedly, the former WWE Champion was not happy with the way he was treated. On several occasions, he had been vocal about not liking the way the promotion was moving ahead. For the unversed, he was requested to appear at WrestleMania 32, but he turned down the offer.

Back in 2017, while talking on Talk is Jericho, Batista shared about missing wrestling but not missing WWE despite his glorious run with the promotion. He even revealed that he had asked for a plan so that he could retire in his own style, but WWE literally ignored him.

Talking on the podcast, Batista said, “Yeah, I miss it a lot. There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling; I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullsh*t. Yeah, it’s the bullsh*t, man; it’s just too much bullsh*t.”

As of now, the pro-wrestler-turned-actor is busy with his acting career in Hollywood. He was last seen in Timothee Chalamet-led Dune 2. Up next, he’ll seen in My Spy: The Eternal City.

