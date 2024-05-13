CM Punk coming back to WWE was truly unbelievable and looked like an impossible task to pull off. Thankfully, Triple H, as usual, got to know what’s good for business, and he went on to sign the former world champion. Known for giving some of the memorable moments in the history of the promotion, Punk still holds the power of grabbing major eyeballs and all thanks to such a persona, he has made enough fortune for himself. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Punk shot to fame during his reign as ECW Champion from 2006 to 2008. Even before ECW, he had a loyal fan base, but after his ECW run, he earned much more fame. After that, his run with WWE began, and he garnered crazy popularity during his stint between 2011 and 2013. In 2014, he quit the promotion and returned to pro wrestling in 2021 after a long break.

In 2021, CM Punk chose AEW (All Elite Wrestling) over WWE to make his pro wrestling comeback but shockingly, the run wasn’t a smooth one as eventually, due to backstage controversies, Punk was removed from the promotion. After that, towards the end of 2023, Punk shocked everyone by making his return in WWE by appearing at Survivor Series: WarGames. The response proved that the former world title holder has still got the pull.

Being one of the most exciting names in the pro wrestling field, CM Punk has always enjoyed good deals from the promotions. During his ECW run from 2006 to 2008, he reportedly got a salary of $200,000 to $300,000 annually. During the start of his peak, i.e., in 2011, he hit the mark of $1 million annual salary, which went up to $1.7 million in 2014.

Even though CM Punk’s exact salary for AEW wasn’t revealed, he was rumored to be enjoying a package of much higher than $1.5 million annually. Even his current WWE deal is kept under wraps.

Other than impressive salary packages, the WWE superstar also made enough money from gaming deals, and pay per view revenues. He also enjoyed also a share of merchandise sales. Including all these sources of income, it is learned that CM Punk’s current net worth stands at $12 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. In Indian rupees, it equals 100.24 crores.

