Amid the recent reports of releases, there’s now one important update about the future of Seth Rollins in WWE. Rollins has been associated with the promotion for several years now and has successfully established himself as one of the leading faces on the roster. Amid such a track record, there were high chances that the Triple H-led promotion would not let go of its ‘freakin’ superstar, and that’s what exactly happened. Keep reading to know more!

The career of Rollins picked up in WWE with the faction called The Shield. Apart from him, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose were also a part of The Shield. After gaining all the limelight as a member of The Shield, Rollins got a good push as a single performer and all thanks to his in-ring abilities and impressive mic skills, he kept climbing the ladders of success. He’s considered as one of the best pro wrestlers of his generation.

Coming back to the latest update, Seth Rollins’ contract was about to expire by the end of the next month. But now, it learned that he has signed a new contract with WWE, as per Fightful Select. While not much is known about the new contract, it is reportedly a multi-year deal and the superstar is getting ‘big money’ for it.

So, Seth Rollins has made it to the list of WWE’s biggest re-signings post WrestleMania 40. Reportedly, the promotion has signed a new deal with Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, and even Drew McIntyre. It is learned that Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, has two months left on her current deal and is expected to ink a new deal with the promotion soon, considering she’s currently enjoying the run as Women’s World Champion.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is current missing from action as he suffered a knee injury during WrestleMania 40. He’s undergone a surgery and status about his recovery is not known.

