WWE has always tried to maximize its reach in India, considering the fact that the country serves as one of the biggest markets for promotion in terms of viewership and fan following. Superstars like John Cena, The Rock, and Roman Reigns enjoy tremendous popularity in India, and keeping the potential in mind, pro wrestlers like Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan were projected aggressively. However, the recent move by the company triggered mixed reactions.

Out of all Indian and Indian origin talents, Jinder Mahal received most opportunities and he also enjoyed the title run. Even other pro wrestlers were being promoted as the next big stars. However, the recent release of some important names has put a question mark on the company’s intention to promote Indian talents.

For the unversed, a few days back, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga, and Guru Raaj were released by WWE. Following the release, Veer Mahaan’s reaction clearly stated that he was not happy with the company. Now, even Sanga has broken his silence and said that WWE doesn’t give expected representation to a country like India.

Sanga said, “Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening is happening for the good. Whatever will happen will also happen for the good.” He added, “When it comes to viewership, you (WWE) look to our country, India. Whether it’s Facebook, YouTube, or TV, the audience is right there. However, when it comes to showcasing Indian talent, you seem reluctant to push it forward, whatever the reasons may be, whether it’s creative differences, work styles, or something else.”

While continuing to bash WWE, Sanga said, “We are talking about a nation of 1.4 billion people. Those are 1.4 billion people who appreciate us. They want to see Indian talents showcased on an international stage. But you’re not willing to give those opportunities,” as reported by Times Of India.

Let’s see if WWE creates any big stars from India in the future and helps them attain a status like superstar Khali.

