Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is all over the headlines due to negative reasons. Recently, some shocking reports about his unprofessional behavior took the internet by storm. Now, WWE has reacted to all such allegations against the pro wrestling veteran. Also, there’s exciting news about the former member of the Wyatt Family, Erick Rowan. Keep reading to know more!

Recently, shocking allegations were made against Dwayne, stating he peed in the water bottle on the sets of Red One. It was also said that he showed up late on most occasions, increasing the film’s budget by $50 million. Other than that, he’s also accused of being two hours late for his match on day 1 of WrestleMania XL, as per the report in The Wrap.

Now, addressing the allegations against The Rock, Chris Legentil (WWE’s EVP for Talent Relations and Head of Communications) said, “Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run.”

While WWE has given a reaction in support of The Rock, it’ll be interesting to see what he says about all the reports about his unprofessionalism.

In other news, it has been learned that former WWE star Erick Rowan is all set to return to the promotion. Yes, he’s going to make a comeback, as per PWInsider Elite. Reportedly, he has signed a new contract with the promotion, but the exact time of his return is not yet known.

For the unversed, Erick Rowan is a free agent in the pro wrestling world after WWE released him in 2020. However, he appeared in AEW on several occasions, and his noteworthy appearance was during the tribute show of Brodie Lee. In WWE, he was known for his run as a member of the Bray Wyatt-led Wyatt Family.

