AEW’s Tony Khan is known for pouring his heart out while talking and taking some really hard-hitting digs at his rival promotion, WWE. However, recently, he went too far and compared WWE to Harvey Weinstein. As expected, his remark drew reactions from all over and even the backstage reactions of both promotions had been highly negative. Now, Khan has reacted to his controversial digs. Keep reading to know more!

Tony Khan, while talking on NFL Network, said, “We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. We’re up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor, that’s who we’re facing. AEW is like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.” Following this remark, Khan faced the wrath of people in the pro wrestling industry.

Now, Tony Khan has justified his remark about WWE while talking to TMZ Sports. He said (h/t Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online), “Well, I think that we got tons of coverage for AEW. And I think it is important to say I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we’ve been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been the two AEW events (Revolution and Dynasty).”

It clearly seems that Tony Khan has dodged the controversy and hasn’t entirely addressed his remark. Meanwhile, the backstage reactions from AEW and WWE are highly negative.

A comparison between WWE and Harvey Weinstein made by Khan is said to be in reference to Vince McMahon’s involvement in Janel Grant’s lawsuit. For the unversed, Vince is accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking by Grant. Apart from Vince, the former head of talent relations at WWE, John Laurinaitis is also named in the lawsuit.

