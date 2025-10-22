Top 10 Richest Wrestlers Of All Time

Wrestling, or pro-wrestling in general, has come a long way since the mid-1900s and has now become a billion-dollar industry, where wrestlers not only make a living but can also earn a fortune if they sustain their careers properly. With the rise of wrestling promotions beyond WWE, the pro-wrestling industry has become more competitive than ever, and performing in front of thousands has not only honed wrestlers’ in-ring skills but also launched the careers of several Hollywood stars. Let’s take a look at the net worth of the top 10 wrestlers currently, per Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Vincent Kennedy McMahon ($3.2B)

Vince Kennedy McMahon, or popularly known as Vince McMahon, can be termed the father of the professional wrestling industry as we know it today. A highly controversial figure with an equally creative mind, McMahon founded WWE and commercialized the niche regional-based sport into a worldwide entertainment phenomenon. As of now, Vince McMahon’s net worth stands at $3.2m, the majority of which he has earned during his tenure as the CEO of WWE.

2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ($800M)

Dwayne Johnson, also known by his moniker “The Rock,” has been one of the most popular and beloved wrestlers of all time. Before transitioning into a Hollywood megastar, The Rock was one of the top high-profile performers during WWE’s popular Attitude Era. From being a multiple-time WWE Champion to delivering numerous Hollywood hits, and now being a member of WWE’s ownership group TKO, the Brahma Bull has amassed a fortune of $800 million.

3. Stephanie McMahon ($250M)

Despite being the daughter of Vince McMahon and later the wife of Paul Levesque (Triple H), Stephanie McMahon always had a point to prove in the male-dominated business. And oh boy, she not only managed to survive but thrived to an extent that very few can dream of. Once a wrestling valet, then a female wrestler, and even a former Women’s Champion, she successfully transitioned into an authority figure in the company. Stephanie even served as CEO for a short while, and after the Endeavor merger with the UFC under the TKO banner, she sold her 2.5 million equity shares, bringing her total net worth to $250 million. She was also named the 2nd most influential CMO in the world by Vogue.

4. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque ($250M)

Paul Levesque, popularly known by his other names, Hunter and Triple H, has been one of the all-time greats in the wrestling business. From creating iconic moments in the ring to becoming a multiple WWE Champion, Triple H has done it all. He now serves as the head of creative and chief content officer at the company, bringing his years of experience as a performer to help shape new and exciting future stars within the company. Just like his better half, Paul Levesque has a net worth of $250m, bringing their total net worth to half a billion.

5. John Cena ($80M)

John Cena has been the literal embodiment of WWE for almost two decades, taking the company to new heights and achieving worldwide popularity like never before. Loved and adored by children all over the world, John Cena is a 17-time world champion—the most in the wrestling business. Currently in his final run in WWE before hanging up his boots in a couple of months, Cena, like his fellow wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista, has successfully transitioned his career from the ring to Hollywood A-lister status. Now winning hearts through his stellar performance as Peacemaker, John Cena’s current net worth stands at $80 million.

6. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin ($30m)

Steve Austin, mainly known as ‘Stone Cold’ by wrestling fanatics, was arguably the most popular wrestler of WWE during the company’s iconic Attitude Era. Austin’s bald head, sleeveless leather jacket, and intimidating walk towards the ring, often wearing a knee brace, became one of the most signature and iconic looks during the late 1990s and early 2000s. His aggressive attitude and in-ring work earned him the nickname ‘The Texas Rattlesnake,” and he went on to win several championships within the company. Now, since his retirement, Steve Austin has launched his own podcast and a successful beer company, bringing his total net worth to $30m.

7. Hulk Hogan ($25M)

If Vince McMahon changed the wrestling business as a promoter, then Hulk Hogan revolutionized it as a wrestler by becoming one of the most popular figures in the United States for more than three decades through his “Real American” gimmick. Hogan’s larger-than-life persona and iconic mustache made him one of the most talked-about figures in the country, and fans flocked in numbers to wrestling arenas to see him defeat the villains of the ring. The late wrestler was also an equally controversial figure outside the ring, mainly due to his racist remarks and various sex scandals. At the time of his death, his net worth stood at $25 million.

8. Stacy Kiebler ($25M)

Stacy Kiebler, despite being a cheerleader, actress, and model, is most likely known for her tenure as a wrestling valet in WCW and WWE. She was one of the main attractions in the wrestling industry, especially during the Attitude Era, not for her wrestling or in-ring skills, but for her sex appeal and sensual presentation to the audience. Her long, sleek legs could still hook any viewer’s eye, a quality that wrestling fans of this generation may never fully appreciate. Now a WWE Hall of Famer and a mother, Kiebler makes rare appearances in WWE, and her net worth stands at $25m.

9. The Bella Twins ($20M)

The Bella Twins, consisting of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, remain two of the most influential figures in revolutionizing women’s wrestling. The duo were the faces of women’s wrestling during the Divas Era and later successfully launched two reality shows, Total Divas and Total Bellas. Since stepping out of the wrestling ring, they have transitioned their careers into various businesses, including beauty and wine, and also host their podcast on YouTube, The Nikki and Brie Show. While Brie Bella no longer wrestles, Nikki still occasionally steps into the squared circle on a part-time basis. The duo’s combined net worth stands at $20 million.

10. Chris Jericho ($18M)

Chris Jericho, just like John Cena, Triple H, and Dwayne Johnson, is considered one of the all-time greats in the wrestling business. From being a popular cruiserweight in WCW to becoming a main eventer in WWE and now, one of the most important figures in helping launch wrestling promotion AEW, Jericho’s iconic wrestling career spans over three decades. At the age of 54, Jericho remains active in the ring and also performs as the lead singer of his band ‘Fozzy’. His current net worth is $18 million.

