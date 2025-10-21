Halle Bailey began her journey alongside her sister Chloe by posting song covers on YouTube. Their soulful renditions, including Beyonce’s “Pretty Hurts,” caught the attention of Beyonce herself, who later signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015. As per reports, the five-year Parkwood deal was worth about $1.5 million, shared between Halle, Chloe, and artist Sophie Beem, and that deal marked the start of Halle’s professional career and helped the duo gain national attention.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Chloe x Halle’s Grammy Nominations Brought Music & Touring Revenue

Chloe and Halle’s music got serious recognition. Their two studio albums, The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and Ungodly Hour in 2020, earned Grammy nominations. Soon, the duo started pulling in income through album sales, streaming platforms, and live performances. However, their success did not stay limited to music. In 2018, Halle joined the cast of Grown-ish as Sky Forster and stayed on the show through its fourth season. While her music was reaching new heights, her TV career added another stream of income and visibility.

Halle Bailey’s Net Worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Halle Bailey’s net worth stands at around $3 million. Her income comes from her work as a singer, actress, and performer, with major contributions from Disney, music, and fashion. She reportedly earned a $1.5 million salary for her leading role as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, per Collider, along with additional bonuses based on the film’s global success.

After the Disney film, she launched her solo music career with the song Angel, which received a Grammy nomination and increased her revenue from streaming platforms.

Brand Collaborations & Fashion Deals Expanded Halle Bailey’s Income

Halle’s fame also drew attention from major fashion houses and beauty brands. She signed with Neutrogena (per Women’s Wear Daily), collaborated with Pandora, and made appearances at high-profile events like the Met Gala, wearing custom designs from Gucci and other luxury labels. Her presence on magazine covers such as Cosmopolitan and Vogue Arabia further expanded her reach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

New Home Purchase Marked A Personal & Financial Milestone

In December 2024, Halle moved into her new home in Los Angeles after living in an apartment close to her sister. That move was another marker of how far she has come. Her financial growth continues, with income coming from different sources, like music, acting, events, campaigns, and collaborations with designers.

Her exact yearly earnings are not confirmed, though, but they shift depending on her projects. From viral YouTube covers in Georgia to a leading role in a global Disney film, Halle Bailey’s journey has built her career piece by piece. Her story is a mix of timing, skill, and moves that turned early recognition into long-term success.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Richest Female Rappers 2025: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & More Rule The Hip-Hop Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News