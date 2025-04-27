Barbie had her major return spotlight, thanks to the real-life movie that premiered in summer 2023. Greta Gerwig revived the fantasy icon, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling embodying the perfect pair: Barbie and Ken. But to be honest, the fashion doll has been a style icon since forever.

She’s had careers, yachts, dream homes, and wardrobes bigger than walk-in closets. But nothing tops the version gifted to music royalty’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Back in 2013, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated their little girl’s first birthday with a party that screamed luxury.

The bash was more like a mini Met Gala, but a toddler edition. And the standout gift was a Barbie no one else on the planet owns. Crafted with 160 real diamonds set in white gold, the doll had an estimated price tag of $80,000 (as reported by Hello!). Let that sink in.

The party itself was just as over-the-top. Held in New York, it was blooming with nearly £60,000 worth of pink and ivory roses. Not to mention the £1,500 birthday cake that looked more couture than confection.

And the tiny guests? They didn’t leave empty-handed. Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly spent £20,000 on toys and treats just for them. Basically, everyone walked out with a VIP goody bag. The splurging started even before Blue Ivy was born. Her parents rented out an entire floor at Lenox Hill Hospital to welcome her in privacy, and that move cost them around $1.3 million.

Then came the nursery, which was more luxe than most apartments. It included a $20,000 crib and, yes, a solid gold rocking horse worth $600,000—made by Japanese designer Ginza Tanaka. Looks like Carters don’t hold back when it comes to their kids. Safe to say, Blue Ivy Carter’s debut celebration established a fresh benchmark for star studded festivities.

