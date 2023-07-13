This season is colourful for all the pop stars’ fans as their favourite artists are performing and touring right now. From Taylor Swift, Harry Styles to Beyonce, fans are having a great time as they’re sharing the videos on social media. On to the series of new events, Queen Bey has been touring with her ‘Renaissance Tour’, and while we love the legend, what has been making headlines is her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who recently performed alongside mum wearing block heels. It looks like Blue has already following her mother’s footsteps!

Beyonce is one of the most famous singers in the world and has over 314 million followers on Instagram. She’s literally worshipped by her fans worldwide and never misses an opportunity to give kindness and fashion goals to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Twitter page named ‘KVNTY 4 BEY’ shared a video of Beyonce performing and her daughter Blue Ivy also joining. But what surprised us was Blue transitioning from sneakers to block heels quickly.

A while ago, we spotted Blue Ivy performing in sneakers alongside her mum, now in block heels; whoa. This little superstar is going places just like her Queen Mother!

Take a look at the video below:

not blue ivy upgrading from sneakers to some block heels??? SHE COMING FOR HER MUTHAS NECK!!!! pic.twitter.com/J7N5yQyDwB — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) July 13, 2023

Reacting to the video on the microblogging site, a user commented, “The way Bey introduced Blue Ivy to this her life, need to be studied … she’s teaching her the game and integrating her slowly into it. By the time others will catch-up, she will be already on her superstar era!”

Another user commented, “BLUE REALLY BE GETTING IT”

A third user commented, “I’m screaming. With love from Rome”

What are your thoughts on Beyonce’s 11-year-old daughter performing at her recent concert wearing block heels? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Harry Styles Plays Guitar Using His Tongue Making His Female Fans Squirt With Happiness, Netizens React “Oh, He Can Play Me Next”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News