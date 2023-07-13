Harry Styles is one of the biggest names in the music industry. He started his career with English boy band One Direction and soon pursued his solo career, making a name for himself. The Watermelon Sugar singer is currently touring with his ‘Love On Tour’, and his videos are going crazy viral on social media, with fans going gaga over his live performance. On to the series of new events, Harry played the guitar using his tongue and his female fans are squirting with happiness and reacting online. Scroll below to watch the video.

Harry has a massive fan following on social media, with over 49 million followers on Instagram. Styles often shares pictures from his concerts expressing gratitude to his fans, and we love how despite being a huge star, he’s so down to earth.

Now talking about the viral video, Buzzing Pop took to their Twitter account and shared a video from Harry Styles’ latest concert where he’s playing the guitar using his tongue. Yes, you read that right.

Harry Styles is indeed a man of many talents. Take a look at the video below:

Harry Styles playing the guitar with his tongue during his concert. pic.twitter.com/KaHknEPSfW — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 13, 2023

Reacting to his video on the microblogging platform, a fan commented, “Oh he can play me next.”

Another user commented, “He ate that.”

A third commented, “where can i buy the guitar uncleaned, untouched, with a drip of his spit and hair from his chest and pit ?”

A fourth commented, “OK king”

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles’ playing the guitar using his tongue during his latest concert? Tell us in the space below.

