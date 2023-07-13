The release of the 1992 Calvin Klein ad featuring Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg took the fashion industry by storm due to its provocative nature. However, behind the scenes, the experience was far from pleasant for Moss. Despite the belief that the ad campaign played a significant role in launching her career, the young model felt objectified, vulnerable, and scared during the shoot. Moss, still just 17 at the time, felt anxious while filming the advertisement with Mark Wahlberg and had valid reasons for feeling that way.

Mark Wahlberg, known for his troubled past because of severe drug abuse, has faced numerous controversies throughout his career. While many of his co-stars have praised his down-to-earth nature, there have been instances where female co-stars felt troubled and anxious in his presence. The Calvin Klein shoot with Moss was one such occasion.

In one of her candid revelations, Moss expressed her disdain for working with Wahlberg and the rest of the team involved in the ad. The ad might have turned out to be a career-changing event for the supermodel, but the experience of working in it left a lasting negative impression on the model. While talking about working with Wahlberg, the model noted that she couldn’t get out of her bed for two weeks after filming the ad and felt she was going to die.

“It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

While Mark Wahlberg is becoming famous for keeping a low profile these days, he did address the controversy surrounding the Calvin Klein photo shoot in a 2020 interview with The Guardian. During the interview, Wahlberg said, “I never really had a problem with Kate, did I? I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing. I wasn’t very …worldly, let’s say that. But I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.”

The episode sheds light on the darker underbelly of the fashion industry and the challenges faced by young models like Moss. It serves as a reminder that even iconic and groundbreaking campaigns may have negative experiences for those involved. Ultimately, the 1992 Calvin Klein ad featuring Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg may have provided fame to the aforementioned names, but for Moss, it remains one of the painful reminders of the objectification and vulnerability she experienced as a young model.

