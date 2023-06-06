Mark Wahlberg hasn’t had a drink in more than 100 days.

Mark is “not ignorant” to the fact that he is “more than halfway” through his life, so he has cut out alcohol and wants to have more “longevity” in his life.

Asked what his “cheat meal” would be, Mark Wahlberg told People: “I’ve been on the straight and narrow. I haven’t had a drink or anything for 104 days today. So I would say probably some Italian food, a nice wine, and a nice Fletcha Azul tequila. I’m not ignorant to the fact that I’m definitely past the halfway point. I know in order to be more flexible and have more longevity for me, it’s all about mobility and flexibility. When you start getting older, you’re thinking about lung capacity, thinking about bone density, you know, being able to at least still develop new lean muscle. So those are things that I definitely think about.”

Mark – who has Ella, 19, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14, and 13-year-old Grace with his wife Rhea Durham – went on to cite that this youngest is the most like him in terms of fitness and explained that his other kids are now thinking about how they can follow suit.

Mark Wahlberg added: “The one who is most like me is my baby, Grace. She works out now. She’s an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She’s got to train. She’s doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, ‘Well, we’ve got to start doing something because she’s got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it. And she’s doing the work.”

